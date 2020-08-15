Hanover–Caroline Soil & Water Conservation District awards scholarships

Joshua Duggan, Sydney Inge and Derek Reisenweaver are the 2020 recipients of $5,000 scholarships awarded by the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District. The District annually awards three $5,000 college scholarship to outstanding high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants must indicate they have chosen to pursue academic studies in conservation, agricultural or environmental fields.
Duggan, of Caroline, graduated from Caroline High School as the 2020 class valedictorian. A member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar with Distinction, he received the Commonwealth Governor’s School Awards for U.S. History and English. Joshua attended the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School and was a member of the Environmental Club and Robotics Club, among other extracurricular activities. Duggan will attend Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa., where he will major in environmental science.
Inge, of Hanover, graduated from Patrick Henry High School. Reisenweaver, also of Hanover, graduated from Lee–Davis High School.
