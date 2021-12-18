HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Family and friends celebrate with Cecilia Cole

Poet’s Walk Memory Care Assisted Living Community recently celebrated Mrs. Cecilia Cole’s 103rd birthday.
Cole was born in 1918 in Ohio. She had been married to her husband Al for 77 years when he passed in 2015. The two met in seventh grade, and they have four children and 12 grandchildren.
Cole spent years as an administrative assistant to the dean at the University of West Virginia. Her favorite color is blue, and she loves Christmas and eating chocolate. She also enjoys sports, coffee and caring for plants.
Cole is pictured with her daughter, Linda Zemke, and son-in-law Larry Zemke.