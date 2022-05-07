Hartwood Troop 1717 Scout creates educational nature trail at Falmouth Elementary School

Thomas Michael Holliday Jr. of Hartwood Troop 1717B, the son of Thomas and Sarah Holliday of Stafford County, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. A special court of honor was held May 7; Scoutmaster Michael Grabber officiated. In addition to the Eagle rank, Michael also earned four Eagle palms for having completed an additional 20 merit badges beyond the 21 necessary for Eagle, leading to a total of 41 merit badges.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Michael led a group of friends, family and fellow Scouts to create an educational nature trail behind Falmouth Elementary School. The path is focused on teaching students about various native plants and providing them with a beautiful landscape to learn and reflect within. The trail was created from scratch, which included clearing the woods of small trees and existing ground foliage; as well as leveling the trail for ease of use for all students, including those with special needs, before placing the native species and plant signs. Teacher guides for each classroom were also provided in order to help teachers guide their students through the trail.

Michael joined Scouting as a Tiger Cub with Cub Scout Pack 773 in Pasadena, Maryland, ultimately advancing through the ranks to earn his Arrow of Light award, the highest award in Cub Scouting, as well as achieving the coveted Super Achiever award for completing all of the Webelos requirements and rank pins. Michael also earned the Parvuli Dei (Light of Christ) award during this time. Michael crossed over to Scouts, BSA Troop 516, sponsored by Saint Andrews Chapel. In the winter of 2018, Michael decided to support his younger brother, Alexander, in transitioning from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts and shifted over to Troop 1717, which is proudly sponsored by the historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church. There, Michael served in multiple leadership roles, including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader and troop Order of the Arrow representative. Michael was elected to the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s camping honor society, where he became brotherhood member of the Amangamek–Wipit Lodge 470. There, he served as the vice chief of ceremonies on two occasions and proudly served as a ceremonialist principal for five years.

Michael has camped widely throughout his Scouting career, including many troop campouts and summer camps in Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Virginia. He has also participated in several Order of the Arrow fellowships and conclaves. The highlight for him was the chance to make a day trip to the World Scout Jamboree at Bechtel Summit in West Virginia in the summer of 2019.

Michael, a senior at Stafford High School, has earned an academic letter and a varsity letter and pin as a member of the wrestling team; he has been a member of Scribe literary magazine. He is a parishioner of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and a volunteer at SERVE whenever possible. He also enjoys being a mentor to younger students.

Michael has aspirations of exploring a career in forensic science and psychology and has been accepted at the University of Tampa in Florida in pursuit of that goal. In addition, the university has awarded him an academic merit scholarship for his exemplary work and focus on his studies.

Scouts BSA Troops 1717B (boys) and 1717G (girls) meet at the Hartwood Presbyterian Church hall on Mondays at 7 p.m.. To find a Cub Scout Pack or Scouts BSA Troop near you, visit BeaScout.org.