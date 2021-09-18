Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table

The Rappahannock EMS Council and community health and wellness providers will provide health and social wellness outreach at St. George’s Episcopal Church’s The Table in Market Square on Tuesday and every other Tuesday through October, from noon to 2 p.m.

The Lloyd Moss Free Clinic will offer free Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis. The clinic will also conduct blood pressure and glucose checks, provide help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, and be available for general health and wellness advice. A doctor and a pharmacist will be on-site.

The Lloyd Moss Clinic has administered 18 walk-in COVID vaccinations at the past two Tables. The Table has been a convenient place for people to get their COVID vaccinations. If you haven’t been vaccinated or have questions about the vaccine, stop by the Moss Clinic tent.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how to use AccessMeCare which has been launched by the Rappahannock EMS Council to help vulnerable individuals find the most convenient and appropriate points of care. AccessMeCare serves as a virtual social worker and one-stop-shop for locally relevant healthcare providers, social service organizations and educational programs. Visit rappahannock.accessmecare.com to learn more.

Other participating organizations may include Stafford Fire and Rescue, Capital Caring Health, Encompass Health, Healthy Generations, Mental Health America, the Virginia Department of Health, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and Loisann’s Hope House. All generations are welcome.