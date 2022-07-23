Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging's Mobility Options Travel Training program selected for Virginia Transit Association's 2022 Outstanding Community Program Award

Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging’s Mobility Options Travel Training program was selected for the Virginia Transit Association’s 2022 Outstanding Community Program Award. Healthy Generations Mobility Options program supports FXBGO! by offering complementary travel training services to area seniors and people with disabilities who have access to the bus system.

The Travel Training Program by HGAAA is a free educational program designed to help users be safe and gain confidence while learning to navigate the transit system. One-on-one and group training is available. HGAAA’s Travel Trainer also provides Train-the-Trainer programs to interested businesses, agencies or groups who want to teach others to “Take FRED Instead.”

Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, formerly Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging, is one of more than 600 Area Agencies on Aging in the United States. It assists in addressing issues as they pertain to the needs of older persons and their families and provides home and community-based services to support the continued independence, safety, and health and wellness of seniors. Healthy Generations serves Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. For more information, call 530/371-3375 or visit the website at healthygenerations.org.