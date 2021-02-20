 Skip to main content
HEARTFELT THANKS: Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg delivers valentines to health care workers
Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg deliver 1,091 valentine cards to nursing leaders.

Taking up the call to thank the health care workers at Mary Washington and Stafford hospitals, members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg delivered 1,091 valentine cards to Eileen Dohmann, vice president of nursing, and nursing leaders.

The valentines were distributed to all Mary Washington and Stafford nursing departments. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg gives heartfelt appreciation to the health care workers for their caring and devotion to their patients.

