HERDRIVE: Volunteers collect hygiene products

Volunteers with HerDrive collect menstrual care and hygiene products, new and gently used bras, and monetary donations for people in need. The group is planning to host another collection drive on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg.

Participants can also arrange for items to be picked up from the end of their driveway or front porch on Friday by sending an email to kendallwinters3@gmail.com, with the subject line: Donation. Participants are asked to have their items ready by 11 a.m. the day of pick up.