HFFI recognizes efforts community preservation at annual meeting

Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. recently held its annual meeting at the Renwick Courthouse on Princess Anne Street. A variety of awards were presented to community leaders in preservation. HFFI also shared accomplishments from 2021 and the vision for 2022 from Board President David James.

HFFI Director of Operations Gretchen Pendleton stated, “HFFI’s mission focuses on our community’s historic built environment. We are pleased to be able to recognize a select group of community members sharing this same passion for preservation and education.”

The Dr. Edward D. Alvey, Jr. Education Award was presented to Patrick Sullivan for work in researching and presenting local history through the Spotsylvania Memory blog and social media.

The E. Boyd Graves Preservation Award of Excellence was presented to Gari Melchers Home and Studio with Stokes of England and Dominion Traditional Building Group for the restoration of the circa 1850 horseshoe staircase at Belmont in Falmouth.

Sue Stone received the Lillian D. Reed Volunteer Award for her exceptional service and dedication to HFFI, especially to the Marker Program and the new Marker Map Online project.

Tom and Ann Smith were presented with the President’s Exceptional Service Award for their support of preservation in the community.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library IdeaSpace Team received the Preservation Spark Award, an award presented to businesses that have created a ripple effort of economic vitality in the community by adaptive reuse of a building. IdeaSpace received the award for enhancing the city’s Creative Maker District with cutting-edge technology for use by young and old.

The Pillars of the Community Award was presented in memoriam to Barbara Pratt Willis for her long-standing support of preservation in the community.

The HFFI Board of Directors Preservation Champion Award was given to longtime member Rebecca Campbell Light, whose exceptional donation in 2021 will permit HFFI to vigorously support and advocate preservation in Historic Fredericksburg. Light’s donation of land was sold for $1.3 million, which was added to the organization’s endowment. The property contains some historic elements which HFFI must monitor, but Light included additional monies to specifically support these items.

At the ceremony, a plaque describing the donation was unveiled for placement on HFFI’s Wall of Honor. Scott Walker, HFFI vice president in charge of coordinating the donation, noted that the organization received a $20 check last week from Light renewing her annual membership. Therefore, in a last item of business, Light was awarded lifetime membership.

Accepting the awards for Light, her attorney noted that Light did not consider this as a “donation but rather an investment in HFFI work of historic preservation in Fredericksburg.”

Currently, HFFI has about 400 active annual members. Upcoming events include the Spring House Tour for HFFI members only. To sign up for membership, go to hffi.org.