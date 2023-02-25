Every year since 1990, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March to be Irish American Heritage Month. Gov. Youngkin continued the tradition in Virginia by signing a similar proclamation recently.

This year the Irish diaspora will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the historic Good Friday Agreements. These agreements signed in 1998 ended the troubles that plagued Northern Ireland for 30 years and cost an estimated 3,600 lives. President Biden is planning a visit to Belfast to honor this critical anniversary.

In Fredericksburg, Hibernians from the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division will be present at three area libraries during the afternoon hours: Salem Church Branch on March 7–9, Howell Branch on March 14–16, and Fredericksburg Branch on March 21–23.

The display will review 30 years of the troubles, explain the Good Friday Agreements, discuss the United Kingdom’s treaty obligations with the European Union (BREXIT), the Irish Protocol, the goal of avoiding a manned border across the island and the current political environment in Belfast. It will also highlight the roles of President Bill Clinton, U.S. Special Envoy George Mitchel and Irish politicians John Hume and David Trimble who brokered the agreements. Hume and Trimble received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998.

Hibernians will have information sheets about Irish/Irish American contributions to the fabric of America, including labor, politics and government, science and industry, entertainment and local, state and federal leadership. For example, 22 U.S. presidents have Irish roots, and the first men to walk on the moon, Neal Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, were proud of their Irish heritage. More than 2,000 Congressional Medals of Honor have been awarded to Irish Americans, and the Navy will soon launch the USS Patrick Gallagher, a guided missile destroyer named to honor USMC Lance Cpl. Patrick Gallagher, an Irish citizen killed in Vietnam.

For more than 35 years, the Gen. Meagher Division has represented the Ancient Order of Hibernians in our area. Under its motto, “Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity,” the division has donated more than $100,000 to local charities and for scholastic awards. Funding derives from community support for the annual Trip for Two to Ireland Raffle and the Shamrock Charity Golf Classic, which is scheduled for May 8.

Learn more about AOH at virginiaaoh.org and aohfredericksburg.org.