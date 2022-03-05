Hibernians honor Irish signers of the Declaration of Independence during Irish-American Heritage Month

In the mid-19th century, especially during An Gorta Mor (The Great Hunger, 1845–50), Irish families who were able to escape starvation emigrated. Most came to America. These people were poor, illiterate, mostly Catholic and not welcome in many cities.

A branch of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Ireland organized in the United States to help the Irish assimilate, learn the English language, acquire skills and find employment. The Irish became inextricably linked to the development of America in fields ranging from literature, education and science, to politics, law enforcement and military leadership.

The success of second- and third-generation Irish Americans led to the proclamation of March as Irish American Heritage Month.

Hibernian brothers from the local Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host colorful, informative displays about Irish signers of the Declaration of Independence and be ready to discuss this theme and other topics related to Irish/Irish American history at:

Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., March 8, 9 and 10, 2–6 p.m.

Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, March 15, 16 and 17, noon to 6 p.m.; Muggivan School of Irish Dance will perform March 17 at 5 p.m.

Regrettably, there will be no Fredericksburg St. Patrick parade or festival this year, but the division is working to identify corporate sponsors for a return in 2023.

For more than 35 years, the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division has represented Hibernians in the area. Under the motto “Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity,” the division has donated more than $150,000 to local charities and for scholastic awards. These donations were made possible through community support for the annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle and the Shamrock Charity Golf Classic, which will be played at Lake of the Woods Golf Club on May 9.

Today, there are 14 AOH divisions and about 1,000 Hibernians in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Read more about AOH at virginiaaoh.org and aoh.com.