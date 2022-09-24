HISTORIC ICONS: John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center Museum celebrates 12 years of excellence

The event opened with greetings from Director Renee Beverly, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Deacon Carlos Moore and prayer led by Minister Mozett Petway. Deborah Frazier sang the African American National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Shelby Johnson presented a historical tribute.

The event was well attended by local visitors and visitors from as far away as Massachusetts. The event was held in the auditorium and then moved into the museum for a grand tour of the newest exhibit, “Historic Icons,” by Fred Watkins, a professional photographer. After the museum tour, visitors talked with board members, purchased items in the gift shop and made donations to the museum. All in all, it was a great day and celebration observance.