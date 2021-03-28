HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to provide resources, references and ideas to parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. The event focused on materials dealing with the Civil War and uniformed reenactors from the 23rd United States Colored Infantry Regiment participated in the event, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions. The first six visitors to register received door prizes, and there was a drawing for three second prize winners and one “Lalapalooza” grand prize winner. Resource displays for the event featured people, places, events, Civil War arts and crafts, herbs and medicines, cooking, and music. Organizers of the History for Kids resource giveaway hope to make it an annual event as a service to the citizens of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area.