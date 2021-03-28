 Skip to main content
HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids
HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids

Re-enactors from the 23rd Regt. United States Colored Troops

Re-enactors from the 23rd Regt. United States Colored Troops participate in a kids’ history event hosted by American Legion Post 55.

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to provide resources, references and ideas to parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. The event focused on materials dealing with the Civil War and uniformed reenactors from the 23rd United States Colored Infantry Regiment participated in the event, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions. The first six visitors to register received door prizes, and there was a drawing for three second prize winners and one “Lalapalooza” grand prize winner. Resource displays for the event featured people, places, events, Civil War arts and crafts, herbs and medicines, cooking, and music. Organizers of the History for Kids resource giveaway hope to make it an annual event as a service to the citizens of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area.

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style
COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style

Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hanson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hanson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and enjoyed cake, too.

