American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to provide resources, references and ideas to parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. The event focused on materials dealing with the Civil War and uniformed reenactors from the 23rd United States Colored Infantry Regiment participated in the event, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions. The first six visitors to register received door prizes, and there was a drawing for three second prize winners and one “Lalapalooza” grand prize winner. Resource displays for the event featured people, places, events, Civil War arts and crafts, herbs and medicines, cooking, and music. Organizers of the History for Kids resource giveaway hope to make it an annual event as a service to the citizens of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area.
HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids
Related to this story
Most Popular
Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Diaz, a 2016 Mountain View High School graduate, recently returned to Bremerton, Wash., marking the end of an 11-month deployment aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
Whether prior to the delivery of your baby or as your child continues to grow, a local certified safety seat technician can install your child’s car seat or confirm placement.
Scouts of Pack 142, chartered by the Stafford Izaak Walton League of America, have safely conducted many outdoor adventures since the pandemic began.
The 70th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale concluded March 14 with the announcement of winners.
Notes from Stafford County schools.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg has selected ‘Big Brother of the Year’ James Slade and Little Brother Jordan and the ‘Big Sister of the Year’ Nia Jones and Little Sister Cniyah.
Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hanson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hanson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and enjoyed cake, too.
Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Ryan, a King George County native, is one of the reserve sailors deployed as part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command history.
CLASSES / EVENTS
The Central Rappahannock Area Master Gardeners will host its fifth annual seed swap on March 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.