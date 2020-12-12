Holiday gala canceled, donors still contribute thousands of dollars

For the last 19 years, generous local leaders have gathered in downtown Fredericksburg for the Community Foundation’s Ring in the Holidays party. The event raises money for the foundation’s mission to advocate for the vitality and well-being of the Rappahannock River region. Known as the “holiday season opener,” the party often hosts more than 500 guests and routinely sells out.
But this year is very different.
“When the pandemic crisis started, we knew we had to rethink our biggest fundraiser,” said Executive Director Teri McNally. “Because of the uncertainty, our board of governors passed an organizational budget in May that zeroed out the operating support we would normally hope to receive from generous sponsors. This meant seriously tightening the belt with our plans for the year ahead—at a time when our community needs the support of our donors more than ever!”
But this summer, foundation staff had video meetings with several signature level donors from 2019 and were amazed to learn they had no intention to decrease their support even though Ring in the Holidays was canceled. With the help of Lead level donors sPower, Mary Jane O’Neill, Access Eye, Cooper Financial Group of Raymond James, John Cowan and Anne Nuckols, the Gemini 3 Group and the Nicky Seay Charitable Fund, the foundation decided to reach out to other past supporters and invite them to “answer the call.”
To date, 59 businesses, individuals and families have offered their support—amounting to almost 75 percent of the sponsorships for last year’s party.
“We have always enjoyed the support of our region’s most thoughtful and caring people, but we didn’t know whether they would be willing or able to support our mission this year. We have been blown away!” said Fund Development associate Emma Miller–Richards. “It feels wonderful to know that people feel good giving to and through the Community Foundation. We are committed to using these gifts as efficiently and as effectively as possible to help our region in this very challenging year and for years to come.”
The money raised this year allows the Community Foundation to support our region in several essential ways.
The foundation’s Community Relief Fund has distributed more than $448,000 in coronavirus pandemic rapid response and recovery grants to area nonprofits. The foundation is currently reviewing 34 grant applications from area nonprofits in a second phase of grantmaking to encourage pandemic crisis recovery.
A new fund was established in June to advance racial equity in our region. The foundation intends to become a platform for dialogue to identify issues, analyze their impact and provide resources to address their resolution. Starting with people of color, it is establishing a regional advisory council to guide us in the coming years and help ensure the foundation’s mission reaches everyone in our region.
The Community Foundation manages 41 scholarship funds, from application to citizen review to award and student celebration. It will award a total of $150,000 to graduating seniors again this spring.
Altogether, the foundation stewards 171 named charitable funds on behalf of our generous community and collectively distributes more than $2 million in grants efficiently and effectively.
“‘Our community is generous’ is not just a tagline we use for our work,” said Communications Director Lisa Biever. “It’s true. Our region and its nonprofits are still facing serious challenges. But this support will make a significant difference. It gives us a lot of hope.”
To get involved and support area nonprofits, give online at cfrrr.org/donations/the-community-relief-fund; or mail a check to The Community Foundation, the Community Relief Fund, Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
