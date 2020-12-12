Holiday gala canceled, donors still contribute thousands of dollars

To date, 59 businesses, individuals and families have offered their support—amounting to almost 75 percent of the sponsorships for last year’s party.

“We have always enjoyed the support of our region’s most thoughtful and caring people, but we didn’t know whether they would be willing or able to support our mission this year. We have been blown away!” said Fund Development associate Emma Miller–Richards. “It feels wonderful to know that people feel good giving to and through the Community Foundation. We are committed to using these gifts as efficiently and as effectively as possible to help our region in this very challenging year and for years to come.”

The money raised this year allows the Community Foundation to support our region in several essential ways.

The foundation’s Community Relief Fund has distributed more than $448,000 in coronavirus pandemic rapid response and recovery grants to area nonprofits. The foundation is currently reviewing 34 grant applications from area nonprofits in a second phase of grantmaking to encourage pandemic crisis recovery.