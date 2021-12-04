HOLIDAY HELP: Turkey donation benefits food banks

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank President and CEO Dan Maher joins Giant Food store managers and associates to celebrate Giant’s donation of 1,000 turkeys to the food bank for the holiday season. The donation was part of Giant’s contributions to five area Feeding America food banks for a total of 6,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Maryland Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and Food Bank of Delaware also each received at least 1,000 turkeys. This annual donation is part of Giant’s overall commitment to supporting local food banks and pantries.

The turkey donation is in connection to the Giant Food’s “Lend a Hand for Hunger” campaign, which ran from Oct. 29 to Thanksgiving Day. During the campaign, Giant customers could donate $1, $3, $5 or roundup their change to the nearest dollar at checkout, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the local Feeding America food banks.