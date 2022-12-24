 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday spirit on parade in Stafford

Mr. and Mrs. Clause wave to onlookers during the Stafford Christmas parade, top photo. A young girl waves to a Marvel-themed float, bottom left. MBA Majest performs during the parade, bottom center. At bottom right, Tracina Carter (front right) waves with her sons Josiah-René (middle left) and Nehemiah Nasir (left), her nephew, Ihsaan Lamant, (middle right) and her mother Andrea Lamant during Stafford’s Christmas parade at Geico in Stafford on Dec. 17.

