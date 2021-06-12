 Skip to main content
HONOR: Club names Woman of the Year
HONOR: Club names Woman of the Year

Meghann Cotter

Meghann Cotter

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has selected Meghann Cotter, executive servant-leader of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, to receive the club’s 2021 President’s Award for Woman of the Year.

The 2021 President’s Award for Woman of the Year is given to a woman who, through her leadership and service, has made major contributions to preserve and enhance the quality of life in the Fredericksburg area.

Cotter exemplifies this award through her constant and dedicated leadership as executive servant-leader of Micah Ecumenical Ministries to assist people experiencing homelessness and leading them on a path to sustainable housing.

