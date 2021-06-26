HONOR: Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg names member of the year

Selected for her many contributions, Dianne Watson, 2021 Member of the Year for the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, holds her gift presented by membership chair Marie Thomas.
Selected for her many contributions, Dianne Watson, 2021 Member of the Year for the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, holds her gift presented by membership chair Marie Thomas.
Lauren Whitley will serve as the new Chief Public Defender for Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties.
The Lake of the Woods Lioness Lions Club in Locust Grove recently awarded six scholarships.
Jordyn Rollins–Williams, Helena Loucas and Peyton Conti are the 2021 recipients of $5,000 scholarships awarded by the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District.
Local students have been recognized for excellence at their universities.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation held a spring celebration and luncheon recently at Magnolia Vineyards in Amissville.
Cmdr. Kristina Polk, a 1994 North Stafford High School graduate and native of Fredericksburg, participated in Exercise Phoenix Express 2021.
The Spotsylvania Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual Youth Citizenship Awards ceremony in May at Loriella Park.
Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 recently held its Percy C. Poates Jr. Annual Awards and Memorial Ceremony to remember those members of the law enforcement community who were killed in the line of duty as well as those members lost over the past year.
RURITAN CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
