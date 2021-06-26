 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONOR: Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg names member of the year
0 comments

HONOR: Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg names member of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dianne Watson and Marie Thomas

Dianne Watson, 2021 Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg Member of the Year, is pictured with Marie Thomas.

Selected for her many contributions, Dianne Watson, 2021 Member of the Year for the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, holds her gift presented by membership chair Marie Thomas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert