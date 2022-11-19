HONORING THE LIFE OF 'DOC' DUGAN

State Del. Margaret Ransone, representing the 99th District, spoke at the monthly general membership meeting of the Potomac Chapter, Military Officers Association of America in October. During her talk, Ransone formally announced the General Assembly’s Joint House Resolution 113, celebrating the life of long-time Potomac Chapter member Ferdinand C. “Doc” Dugan III, who died Aug. 15, 2021. The joint resolution honors Dugan for his many years of distinguished service to our nation and for his continued support to the community through his active involvement with many local organizations. Ransone presented the resolution to Dugan’s widow, Bobbie Dugan, pictured left.
