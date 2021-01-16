Howard Snow renamed to the board of directors of the Young Marines

The members of the board of directors of the Young Marines, a national youth organization, have welcomed back former board member Howard Snow, a retired Marine Corps officer and former deputy assistant secretary of the Navy.

“Watching the development of young people grow into outstanding adults is the ultimate reward. Assisting them along their Young Marines journey is an honor for me,” Snow said. “I am pleased to be rejoining the board of the Young Marines, where I can help instill the core values and inspiration I learned in my military career.”

Snow, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, is acting as the national moderator for Defense Leadership Forum’s in-person and online contracting summits. He is also a fellow at George Mason University’s Center for Infrastructure Protection and Homeland Security and writes on national and international business opportunities.