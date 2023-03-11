On Feb. 25, 509 walkers showed up at Hurkamp Park to walk through the streets of downtown Fredericksburg on a chilly night, in support of Micah Ministries and the Coldest Night of the Year event.

The international fundraising event, centered around a 5K walk, raises funds to combat homelessness, hurt and hunger. Coldest Night of the Year originated in Canada in 2011, and Micah Ministries signed on to the event for the first time this year.

The original goal for the event was to raise $59,000 to support Micah Ministries’ general operating funds, to go toward the work that Micah is currently doing to support people in Fredericksburg experiencing homelessness, including basic needs services, an income development program, case management in permanent housing, and a temporary respite shelter for those with medical needs discharging from hospitals. This $59,000 was chosen as a symbolic goal because it is the rough cost to build a single small home in Micah’s planned Jeremiah Community.

The Fredericksburg community came together to raise more than $164,000 by the night of the event, more than doubling the original fundraising goal. Seventeen local businesses supported the event as sponsors, including three downtown restaurants who donated soup to provide the light meal at the end of the 5K walk.

Micah Ministries was the number one fundraising organization in the entire United States, led by 10-year old Jane Murray. Jane herself raised more than $10,000, making her the number one fundraiser for CNOY in the country.

The 5K walk was charted to go past each of the nine downtown churches that came together to found Micah Ministries. At the celebration event before the walk began, speakers included Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Micah’s Executive Servant-Leader Meghann Cotter and event director Clay Murray.

Various community churches, civic groups, businesses and organizations formed teams to walk and fundraise together in the event, contributing to the successful fundraising efforts and the large turnout.