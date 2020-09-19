HUNGER ACTION MONTH: Northern Neck Insurance donates to Healthy Harvest Food Bank

One of the terrible impacts of COVID-19 is that thousands of Virginians no longer have enough food to feed their families. Job losses and school disruptions across the state have resulted in a dramatic increase in demand at the state’s food banks. To help meet this need, Northern Neck Insurance has pledged $25,000, plus additional volunteer support, to Healthy Harvest Food Bank in Warsaw to expand the local emergency food system. The donation will be matched as part of Healthy Harvest’s current $2.6 million capital campaign.