HUNGER ACTION MONTH: Northern Neck Insurance donates to Healthy Harvest Food Bank
HUNGER ACTION MONTH: Northern Neck Insurance donates to Healthy Harvest Food Bank

Northern Neck Insurance makes donation at Healthy Harvest Food Bank

Northern Neck Insurance has pledged a total of $175,000 to Virginia’s food banks.

One of the terrible impacts of COVID-19 is that thousands of Virginians no longer have enough food to feed their families. Job losses and school disruptions across the state have resulted in a dramatic increase in demand at the state’s food banks. To help meet this need, Northern Neck Insurance has pledged $25,000, plus additional volunteer support, to Healthy Harvest Food Bank in Warsaw to expand the local emergency food system. The donation will be matched as part of Healthy Harvest’s current $2.6 million capital campaign.

The donation is part of the company’s statewide COVID response totaling $175,000 to Virginia’s food banks. Northern Neck Insurance has pledged of $150,000 to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to help fund two statewide programs, including “We Care” food boxes which are currently being distributed to families throughout the state. The company is also helping to expand the supply of fresh produce available through the food banks by covering the costs of additional refrigeration.

