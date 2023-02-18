I Am Royalty Fit for a King and Queen will host its annual Cinderella Experience on March 13, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

The event will provide prom attire to financially challenged high school students who otherwise would not be able to attend prom and include a short etiquette briefing, makeovers and fairy godmothers to help students select their attire; refreshments will also be served. The event is free for students.

To support the nonprofit in this endeavor, donations of money, gift cards and prom attire are being accepted. Donate new or gently used prom dresses, tuxedos, shoes, accessories, etc.

Monetary donations may be made via Zelle at FitforaKing andQueen@gmail.com, or by Givelify, I Am Royalty Fit for a King and Queen; checks written to “I Am Royalty Fit for a King and Queen” may be mailed to 6308 Sweetbriar Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Donations are tax deductible.

To register for the event, email thecinderellaexperience@ yahoo.com.