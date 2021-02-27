Ian Ross of Woodford named Division 2 ‘Young Marine of the Year’

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, announced the Division 2 Young Marine of the Year: YM/Sgt. Maj. Ian Ross, 15, of Woodford. He is a member of the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines from Fredericksburg.

Ross is the top Young Marine in Division 2, which includes Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. Over the course of the year, he will travel to other units throughout the division to lead, motivate and serve as a role model.

As Division 2 Young Marine of the Year, Ross will escort WWII veterans on the annual Reunion of Honor trip to Guam and Iwo Jima in March. The island of Iwo Jima is open only one day each year—for this special reunion of Japanese and American veterans.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me to give back to the program which has given me so much,” Ross said. “I have had many opportunities and have experienced tremendous personal growth. I am excited to give back to the future leaders of our country.”

Ross joined the Young Marines at age 8 and is in his seventh year in the program.