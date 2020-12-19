IdeaSpace offers equipment, training for creative exploration

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s latest location, IdeaSpace: Making+Media, at 1616 Princess Anne St., Suite B, is open by appointment. Initial hours are Tuesdays–Thursdays, 4–8 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.
IdeaSpace is the latest evolution in CRRL’s history of offering maker technology and empowering creative exploration. This facility includes a sound booth for audio/video recording, a Glowforge laser cutter, an Ultimaker s5 3D printer, a Dremel 3D45 printer, drawing tablet stations, a video converter (VHS to digital) and sewing machines.
Customers will be able to make appointments for 15-minute tours, 2-hour badging sessions on equipment, and 2-hour equipment-use sessions by badged customers.
Make an appointment at librarypoint.org/ideaspace. Equipment will be available for checkout at a later date.
This project was made possible due to the support of the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority, the Fredericksburg Cable Commission and The Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.
At IdeaSpace, customers will be able to interact with Pepper, the humanoid robot that joined CRRL in 2019 to continue the library’s initiatives making technology accessible and fun. Pepper was manufactured by SoftBank Robotics and is the world’s first social humanoid robot able to recognize faces and basic human emotions.
Pepper has been optimized for human interaction and is able to engage with people through conversation and its touch screen.
Pepper was made possible in partnership with the Friends of the Library and by donations from University of Mary Washington, in memory of Farzin Sadeghi and Germanna Community College.
