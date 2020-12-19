IdeaSpace offers equipment, training for creative exploration

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s latest location, IdeaSpace: Making+Media, at 1616 Princess Anne St., Suite B, is open by appointment. Initial hours are Tuesdays–Thursdays, 4–8 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.

IdeaSpace is the latest evolution in CRRL’s history of offering maker technology and empowering creative exploration. This facility includes a sound booth for audio/video recording, a Glowforge laser cutter, an Ultimaker s5 3D printer, a Dremel 3D45 printer, drawing tablet stations, a video converter (VHS to digital) and sewing machines.

Customers will be able to make appointments for 15-minute tours, 2-hour badging sessions on equipment, and 2-hour equipment-use sessions by badged customers.

Make an appointment at librarypoint.org/ideaspace. Equipment will be available for checkout at a later date.

This project was made possible due to the support of the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority, the Fredericksburg Cable Commission and The Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.