IN NATURE >> Contest captures beauty of the Piedmont

The Piedmont Environmental Council has announced the winners of its annual photo contest, in which professional and amateur photographers alike submit their best images of the beautiful Virginia Piedmont, from within Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and the city of Charlottesville.

“Part of our work at PEC is connecting people to the landscapes, communities and heritage of Virginia’s Piedmont. The incredible, high-quality images that local photographers submit into this contest tell important stories and help people experience this wonderful place in new and exciting ways,” said Hugh Kenny, PEC multimedia communications specialist and contest coordinator.

Finalists from among hundreds of entries are chosen by a team of professional photographers and PEC staff. The winners are selected by public vote. Winners in each adult category receive a gift certificate to a participating Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant, and the youth winner receives an iTunes, Google Play or Amazon gift card.

In the category of Beautiful Landscapes, Nick Palastro of Springfield won for “Glow Rime Glow.” Caption: “Rime ice at the summit of Mary’s Rock glowing during a beautifully cold sunrise in Rappahannock County.”