A lone angler takes advantage of the relatively cool morning temperatures along the Rappahannock River near the Motts Run Boat Launch in Spotsylvania County on a day in late July.
IN NATURE>> Enjoying the rhythm of the Rappahannock
Allen Watkins, a CTE teacher at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.
Michelle Rivera is the first player to redeem a top prize winning ticket in Lucky 7s Cash Blowout; she won $2,777,777.
Leashes of Valor will expand its 16-day program from one veteran at a time to four, allowing the non-profit to help more veterans stay well during the pandemic.
Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 22, along with their leaders and parents, recently participated in “International Scouts Trash the Trash” Day at Lee Hill Park.
Naval Support Activity South Potomac, the command responsible for managing installation operations at Naval Support Facilities Dahlgren, and Indian Head, Md., conducted a change of command ceremony July 10 that welcomed a new commanding officer and said goodbye to Capt. Michael O’Leary, who held command since July 2017.
Look up during these August nights, and you’ll be treated to the sight of many bright stars. All of these belong to our Milky Way, a galaxy containing several hundred billion stars, one of which is our sun. Most of the stars visible with our unaided eyes are relatively close by astronomical standards, but their actual distances are truly beyond human comprehension.
Stafford couple matches all five numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. They had bought 12 tickets for the June 14 drawing.
Members of five veteran service organizations gather to coordinate a combined flag raising in Central Park on July 4, 2020.