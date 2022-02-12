 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IN RICHMOND: Bill would support Veterans Treatment Court Program

Speaking with the speaker - Veterans Treatment Court Program

Daniel P. Cortez, Ricardo Rigual and Sen. Bryce Reeves discuss HB 1222 with House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Daniel P. Cortez, chairman of the National Vet Court Alliance, along with Regional Rappahannock Veterans Docket Judge Ricardo Rigual and military veteran State Sen. Bryce Reeves discuss HB 1222 with House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert in his Richmond office. The bill sponsored by Del. Tara Durant and co-sponsored by Reeves in the senate would allow specific convicted veterans driving privileges upon completion of a rigorous Veterans Treatment Court Program. Gilbert, Cortez, Rigual and Reeves are pictured left to right.

