IN THE CLASSROOM: Caroline celebrates Innovation Month

Caroline County celebrated Innovation Month in March by holding four STEM expos. The event featured more than 250 individual projects and more than 1,000 students participating in class projects. Community members and local business partners were welcomed as active participants while the students presented their projects. The expo celebrated the genius of each student and highlighted their ability to articulate their learning. The top middle school winners advanced to the Doug Carter Annual Regional STEM Fair in King George County. For more information on how you can get involved or volunteer, contact Becca Schieber at rschieber@ccps.us.