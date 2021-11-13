IN THE CLASSROOM >> Caroline County middle schoolers offer quarantine care to fellow students

The Caroline Middle School National Junior Honor Society decided to create “We Care Bags” for all students entering quarantine this school year.

The ongoing project allows students to leave the building to quarantine with a gift bag full of supplies and words of encouragement.

The bags are prepared in advance and handed out by school administration to ensure no health privacy rights have been violated. NJHS members do not know who received the bags.

The care bag includes personal hygiene products, personal protective equipment, water bottles, snacks, stress balls, school supplies, mask-holders and a get-well card created by NJHS members.

All items were donated by Caroline’s Promise and its sponsors.