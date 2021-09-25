 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IN THE CLASSROOM: Freemasons' donation supports school's reading program
0 comments

IN THE CLASSROOM: Freemasons' donation supports school's reading program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Freemasons Lodge supports school reading program

Members of Spotsylvania Lodge No. 26, Local Freemasons donate 538 books at Spotsylvania Elementary School.

Members of Spotsylvania Masonic Lodge No. 26 recently donated 538 books to the reading program at Spotsylvania Elementary School.

“Bringing a positive impact to our local communities is a cornerstone of our fraternity,” said Dave Bennett, Worshipful Master of Spotsylvania Lodge. “I’m very pleased that we were given an opportunity so soon to provide something for the local youth.”

The donation was coordinated through the efforts of Kate Carter, one of the reading specialists assigned to the elementary school. The books will be used to supplement the basal readers provided by the school system and provide more resources to the four kindergarten teachers at the school.

Spotsylvania Lodge No. 26 was constituted on May 8. It meets at American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, on the fourth Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table
Announcements

Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table

The Rappahannock EMS Council and community health and wellness providers will provide health and social wellness outreach at St. George’s Episcopal Church’s The Table in Market Square on Tuesday and every other Tuesday through October, from noon to 2 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert