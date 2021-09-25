IN THE CLASSROOM: Freemasons' donation supports school's reading program

Members of Spotsylvania Masonic Lodge No. 26 recently donated 538 books to the reading program at Spotsylvania Elementary School.

“Bringing a positive impact to our local communities is a cornerstone of our fraternity,” said Dave Bennett, Worshipful Master of Spotsylvania Lodge. “I’m very pleased that we were given an opportunity so soon to provide something for the local youth.”

The donation was coordinated through the efforts of Kate Carter, one of the reading specialists assigned to the elementary school. The books will be used to supplement the basal readers provided by the school system and provide more resources to the four kindergarten teachers at the school.

Spotsylvania Lodge No. 26 was constituted on May 8. It meets at American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, on the fourth Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m.