IN THE CLASSROOM: Independent study class allows student to pursue passion

Riverbend High School’s independent study class is an entirely student-driven course offered within the high school setting and guided by gifted teacher Jean Young. Students who take independent study are self-motivated and passionate about their course. Brady Plucker is a junior in Young’s class and a second-year student at the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center, where he currently takes Medical Assistant 1.

Brady has chosen to study congenital anomalies, fetal/neonatal surgery and the impact of trauma on the neonate and family in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. He also chose Dawn D’Addio, a teacher at SCTC who spent time in her career as a nurse in the NICU, as his mentor for this independent study class.

Brady had the opportunity to interview and get a glimpse of the NICU at Mary Washington Hospital through the eyes of NICU nurse Liz Forjan. Brady is pictured with D’Addio and Forjan.

Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center is home to high school students from Riverbend, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Courtland and Chancellor high schools.