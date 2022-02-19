IN THE CLASSROOM>> Louisa culinary arts students host appreciation meal

Some Louisa County High School students were able to give back to their community in a unique way, and they did it as part of their classwork.

Students with the LCHS culinary arts program partnered with Louisa United Methodist Church to provide an appreciation meal for local community members.

Specifically, the meal was for Louisa town employees and county maintenance workers as a way to thank them for their efforts during January’s winter storm.

The students made the meal from scratch and served it as well. Attendees were impressed with the chefs in training.