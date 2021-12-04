IN THE CLASSROOM: Pilot Pete shares book, passion for aviation

Peter Weber, aka “Pilot Pete” from season 24 of ABC’s hit series “The Bachelor,” visited Brock Road Elementary School, where he attended kindergarten through second grade. Weber, a commercial airline pilot, was in town to promote the release of his first children’s book, “The Adventures of Pilot Pete,” in which he writes about his lifelong passion for aviation and realizing his dream of becoming a pilot. Weber toured the school with his former Principal Mike Cotter and had the chance to read his book to a group of students.