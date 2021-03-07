IN THE CLASSROOM: REC sponsors supplies for Spotsylvania County Public Schools

School has looked very different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. From virtual classes to spaced-out desks and mask requirements, school systems have worked hard to keep students safe and ensure they continue to get a solid education.

To support Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ efforts, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative sponsored classroom kits. These kits were distributed to every classroom in the county—more than 1,600 in total.

“REC has made a difference in the lives of Spotsylvania County Public School students,” said Angie Sullivan, executive director of the Spotsylvania Education Foundation. “REC’s role in this initiative will ensure that all students will have the supplies they need to fully participate in learning activities.”

Likewise, students and families are already under stress navigating the new modes of learning due to the pandemic. Being able to provide school supplies helps to alleviate the additional stress of providing supplies.