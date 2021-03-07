 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IN THE CLASSROOM: REC sponsors supplies for Spotsylvania County Public Schools
0 comments

IN THE CLASSROOM: REC sponsors supplies for Spotsylvania County Public Schools

  • 0
IN THE CLASSROOM: REC sponsors supplies for Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative sponsored kits for Spotsylvania County public schools. Kits were distributed to every classroom.

School has looked very different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. From virtual classes to spaced-out desks and mask requirements, school systems have worked hard to keep students safe and ensure they continue to get a solid education.

To support Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ efforts, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative sponsored classroom kits. These kits were distributed to every classroom in the county—more than 1,600 in total.

“REC has made a difference in the lives of Spotsylvania County Public School students,” said Angie Sullivan, executive director of the Spotsylvania Education Foundation. “REC’s role in this initiative will ensure that all students will have the supplies they need to fully participate in learning activities.”

Likewise, students and families are already under stress navigating the new modes of learning due to the pandemic. Being able to provide school supplies helps to alleviate the additional stress of providing supplies.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style
Announcements

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style

Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hanson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hanson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and enjoyed cake, too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert