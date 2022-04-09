IN THE CLASSROOM>> Schools' art festival returns to Louisa County

After a two-year absence, the Louisa County Public Schools Arts Festival made its return recently.

This year’s festival was held at Louisa County High School and featured thousands of pieces of artwork. The artwork was all created by students and staff throughout this past school year. The festival featured paintings, sketches, sculptures and performances by the Louisa County Middle School choir and the Louisa County High School band.

LCPS art teachers work together to organize the event. They had held the event virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic. The annual event is always free and well-attended.

The theme for this year’s event was African American Art.