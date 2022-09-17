IN THE CLASSROOM: Stafford Regional Leo Club collects supplies for Stafford teachers

The Stafford Regional Leo Club put together 45 bags of school supplies—one for each teacher at Stafford Elementary School. The Leos recently delivered the needed supplies to the school to support some of the classrooms’ basic needs and for students who may be missing some needed items.

The Stafford Regional Leos purchased colored pencils, markers, crayons, pencils, pens, paper, folders, notebooks, glue sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer and dry erase markers using funds they raised spreading mulch in conjunction with the Aquia Harbour Host Lions’ spring fundraiser.

The Aquia Harbour Host Lions also donated money to the school supply drive to thank the Leos who have supported the Host Lions’ events, including help with the mulch, Christmas tree sales and food booths.

The Stafford Regional Leos’ hard work throughout the previous school year helped make this event a success and ensured that the teachers at Stafford Elementary School could start this school year off with some basic school supplies.