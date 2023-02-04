As part of Louisa County Public Schools’ recent asynchronous learning day, it partnered with Meals of Hope, Louisa United Methodist Church and Goodman Excavating for a community service project.

More than 300 students, staff and community members packaged meals for the local resource council. In two hours, volunteers packed 5,000 meals which fit into about 135 boxes. Each box also contained a positive, hand-drawn message.

On asynchronous learning days, which are held throughout the year, students sign up to complete community service projects. Louisa students also volunteered at the local animal shelter and healthcare center. On it’s February asynchronous learning day, the school division plans to package another 5,000 meals.