STUDENTS GET TIPS FOR

SMART FINANCIAL HABITSIn order to promote financial wellness from a young age, Navy Federal Credit Union, the world’s largest credit union, recently presented nearly 4,000 kindergarten, second and third grade students with tips and tricks to learn the importance of developing smart savings habits at a young age. Nearly 20 Navy Federal team members visited Park Ridge Elementary School in Stafford County to engage with the school’s students for a career day. Member service representatives from the credit union spent time in their presentation discussing the importance of establishing smart financial habits as early as possible and provided students with coloring pages to help explain it in more easily digestible terms. It’s never too soon to develop smart financial habits, and Navy Federal hopes that by connecting with the community’s students, they will begin to understand and take note of their savings.