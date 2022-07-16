 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IN THE CLASSROOM: Students plant trees at school's playground

REC plants seeds for the future

Fourth-grade students at Bowling Green Elementary School and representatives from REC celebrate Arbor Day.

Fourth-grade students at Bowling Green Elementary School and representatives from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative celebrated Arbor Day by planting two trees at the school’s playground. The students learned about the importance of trees and vegetation while being able to assist with planting a tree and mulching it. REC enjoys being part of its communities and educating the next generation about being good stewards of the environment.

