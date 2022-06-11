IN THE CLASSROOM: Students' projects focus on Negro Baseball Leagues

Each year, Chancellor Middle School sixth grade students research and create a project to represent an African American Achiever. This year the project focused on the achievements of the African American men and women who played in the Negro Baseball Leagues.

Students were assigned a team, player or general history of the Negro Baseball Leagues, either nationally or locally. Two major parts of the assignment required students to conduct research and then create a handmade object to represent their team, player or the leagues.

In May, John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center hosted an event to highlight the students work. Students who donated their projects were welcomed to the museum, where they were recognized and awarded certificates, gift bags filled with goodies, and a personally signed copy of the JJW History Book by Roger Braxton, a founding member of JJW. Eighty-six visitors viewed the projects.