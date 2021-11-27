 Skip to main content
IN THE CLASSROOM: Students visit local, woman-owned business
Members of the Courtland High School chapter of FBLA visit the Courtland ACE Hardware store.

In October, members of the Courtland High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America visited the Courtland ACE Hardware store. Owner Elizabeth McDade talked to students about the rewards and challenges of owning a small business. She also discussed what makes a good employee and encouraged the students to find a job that matches their interests. FBLA is open to all students taking business-related career and technical education classes such as business management, economics/personal finance, Microsoft office systems, cybersecurity and multimedia design.

