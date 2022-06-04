INCOSE, PMI: Groups host Aegis engineer at dinner program

Nicholas Fronzo, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division AEGIS Program Director, was the distinguished lecturer for a joint meeting of the Project Management Institute and the International Council of System Engineers in April at Park Lane Tavern. Fronzo has breadth and depth in both systems engineering and project management. He talked about his years with the AEGIS program, AEGIS engineering processes and his program management organization that he uses.
Fronzo, center, is pictured with Eileen McConkie, vice president of INCOSE, and Greg Chambers.