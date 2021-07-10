 Skip to main content
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Rotarians place flags dedicated to citizens' heroes
The North Stafford Rotary Club placed more than 200 flags to celebrate Independence Day.

The North Stafford Rotary Club again placed more than 200 American and service flags in front of the Stafford County Courthouse and Administration Building to celebrate Independence Day. Many of the flags were dedicated to our citizens’ heroes, and the group hopes that everyone who sees the impressive display will think of those who have given their all for our freedom. The flags will remain until Monday. Rotarians who placed the flags included Andrew Gordon, Cheri Maea, Kent Walding, Tracey McPeck, Karen McPeck, Bob Sollom, Rene’ Laws and Michael Vrabel.

