INNOVATION>> Lab offers unique environment to test ideas, solve challenges

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Technical Director John Fiore interacts with a concept captured in virtual reality at the Innovation Laboratory.
Dr. John “JT” Rigsby and Tamara Stuart, director and deputy director, respectively, see the NSWCDD Innovation Laboratory, or iLab, as a special place where innovators develop ideas in a creative atmosphere that accelerates problem-solving to meet challenges of all types.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Stuart and Rigsby are implementing an array of their ideas to include workshops and sessions where senior leaders, project managers and junior employees can safely engage and “cross-pollinate” while brainstorming, designing and testing future Navy concepts. Plans include allowing employees and guests to remotely connect with the iLab and its resources to learn, grow and develop solutions. No problem is too small, large or complex for the iLab, which draws on expertise extending throughout NSWCDD’s technical departments and outside the command.
“I’m personally excited because we are going to help our workforce solve challenging problems with innovative solutions they develop for the warfighter—rapidly,” said Stuart. “The workforce has a resource to help them consult and collaborate with experts across Dahlgren, industry, academia and other government organizations to help them solve thorny challenges and hard problems. They don’t have to hack away at them on their own; we’ll bring in the expertise required to help them solve these problems.”
The Navy’s warfare center divisions, other government agencies and Department of Defense commands can also use the iLab as a resource to collaborate in a unique environment where a human-centered design process enables scientists and engineers to get to the heart of a problem and prototype a solution in a short period of time—as quickly as a week.
Whether it’s a promising new idea, innovation or capability with the potential to positively impact a technical program, the iLab is the place to bring it to the attention of experts who may be working on a similar project or another aspect of the same program.