INNOVATION>> Lab offers unique environment to test ideas, solve challenges

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Technical Director John Fiore interacts with a concept captured in virtual reality at the Innovation Laboratory.

Dr. John “JT” Rigsby and Tamara Stuart, director and deputy director, respectively, see the NSWCDD Innovation Laboratory, or iLab, as a special place where innovators develop ideas in a creative atmosphere that accelerates problem-solving to meet challenges of all types.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Stuart and Rigsby are implementing an array of their ideas to include workshops and sessions where senior leaders, project managers and junior employees can safely engage and “cross-pollinate” while brainstorming, designing and testing future Navy concepts. Plans include allowing employees and guests to remotely connect with the iLab and its resources to learn, grow and develop solutions. No problem is too small, large or complex for the iLab, which draws on expertise extending throughout NSWCDD’s technical departments and outside the command.