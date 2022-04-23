 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JACK MAAS: Auxiliary hosts Mess Hall breakfast for chapter

Ladies of the Natalie Maas Marine Corps League Auxiliary

The ladies of the Natalie Maas Marine Corps League Auxiliary prepare a Mess Hall breakfast for the Jack Maas Detachment 1379.

Recently, the Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, held its first breakfast meeting in quite a while due to the pandemic. Meeting at VFW Post 3103, the Marines were hosted to a wonderful Mess Hall breakfast prepared by the ladies of the Natalie Maas Marine Corps League Auxiliary. The Marine Corps League Auxiliary was chartered on Sept. 4, 1937, as a subsidiary organization of the Marine Corps League Inc. The menu featured eggs, bacon, hash browns and creamed beef on a biscuit. Breakfast was superb and enjoyed by all. Trish Jones, Gigi Keith, Nancy Kearney and Ella Hansen are pictured.

