Jack Maas Marine Corps League Detachment 1379 celebrates 10 years

The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Fredericksburg, celebrated its 10th anniversary on May 15. The occasion also included the fifth anniversary of the Natalie Maas Marine Corps League Auxiliary. The attendance included members of the Maas family who returned to Fredericksburg for the ceremony.

Founded in June 2011, the detachment is named after the late retired Marine Corps Col. John “Jack” B. Maas Jr. (1920–2005), a World War II and Korean War fighter ace. The detachment is extremely grateful to the Maas family for their permission to name the detachment after Col. Maas and for their very generous financial support. The auxiliary is named after Col. Maas’ widow, Natalie (1922–2012).

Born May 1920, Col. Maas entered the Marine Corps through the V-5 program and attended flight school at NAS Pensacola. Designated Naval Aviator 11015 and commissioned a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve second lieutenant in January 1942, he was credited with four aerial victories with VMF 112 at Guadalcanal and with 1.5 at Okinawa in 1945. Several command and staff assignments occurred during and following WWII and Korea. Col. Maas retired in June 1968 at Norfolk.

Col. Maas’ personal decorations include three awards of the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star with combat V, and eight single mission awards of the Air Medal.