 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JAZZ: Concert raises funds for SERVE
0 comments

JAZZ: Concert raises funds for SERVE

  • 0
jazz concert check presentation

Members of LCPM Network, Heart 4 The Community and #ENOUGH! present a $2,000 donation to Brian Gillespie, director of SERVE.

Several Stafford County groups organized a jazz concert fundraiser to benefit SERVE. An Evening of Jazz with a Cause was held at KC’s Music Alley in Fredericksburg with 20 people in attendance. The concert was also livestreamed. A check for $2,000 was presented to Brian Gillespie, director of SERVE.

Pictured (from left) are SERVE board member Crystal Harmon and Princess Frynchie of LCPM Network, Gillespie, Carl Armstrong of Heart 4 The Community, and Charita Mariner and Gary Holland, chair and vice-chair, respectively, of #ENOUGH!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert