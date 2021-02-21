JAZZ: Concert raises funds for SERVE

Several Stafford County groups organized a jazz concert fundraiser to benefit SERVE. An Evening of Jazz with a Cause was held at KC’s Music Alley in Fredericksburg with 20 people in attendance. The concert was also livestreamed. A check for $2,000 was presented to Brian Gillespie, director of SERVE.
Pictured (from left) are SERVE board member Crystal Harmon and Princess Frynchie of LCPM Network, Gillespie, Carl Armstrong of Heart 4 The Community, and Charita Mariner and Gary Holland, chair and vice-chair, respectively, of #ENOUGH!
