Joy Doll Hospital space gets a new look

Creative wheels turned as the professional organizer arrived at Joy Doll Hospital. A picture of the space and a plan already in motion, she ascended the stairs to the workspace where Leah Barcus works year-round at her 3-year-old charity, started at age 12. Here, Leah restores donated 18” American Girl dolls to gift with a message of hope and joy to children in crisis.

Janet Schiesl, owner of BasicOrganization.com, learned of Joy Doll Hospital while in search of a service project that fit her company’s mission to create functional and peaceful space. She and her team from Northern Virginia spent a month collecting dolls and accessories from their clients, to deliver the donations to Joy Doll Hospital in Stafford County.

In a surprise twist, the Basic Organization team not only presented their donated items but also gifted an entire day of services to help Leah manage the hospital space. They made much-needed improvements to organize the variety of clothing, shoes and dolls received from supporters across the country.

Timing couldn’t be more perfect, as Leah begins a busy season to ready dolls headed to children’s homes and other organizations supporting children in crisis.

Beginning with a clean slate, the space was dismantled and re-organized as the professionals worked in tandem with the doll doctor to ensure tools and supplies are accessible for the restoration process. Initially, Leah expressed, “It looks really clean, and I see space I didn’t know was there!” The team donated an updated, white desk and many sets of drawers for filing doll-sized shoes, hats, stockings and accessories. They created a labeling system, which thrilled Leah the most, to know just where things belong and where to return them. She noted, “With this label system, anyone should be able to help me.”

Clothing proved to be the most challenging to organize, with so many random pieces used to create outfits for the dolls. The pros solved the problem with a mixture of hanging dresses on tension rods and separating specific pieces into drawers. “I can see everything at once without having to dig through containers to find the one thing I know is in there—things are doll-size after all!” said Leah.

Dozens of dolls were sorted and grouped in zippered bags with windows and placed on a shelving unit.

“The team was extremely nice and so fun to work with. They worked hard to understand my needs as a doll doctor,” said Leah. “I am grateful for everything they did: Sue sorting shoes by the stairwell; Lori separating and bagging dolls on the shelves; Denene hanging dresses and sorting clothing pieces; and most of all, Janet for the gift and vision she set, focused and accomplished for Joy Doll Hospital!”

Leah is now set to work the hours of restoration and preparation—a process that can take up to 10 hours per doll, depending on its starting condition. Once the dolls are restored, beautifully dressed and tagged with a special message of hope, it’s time to find sponsors to help gift the dolls to the children. To sponsor a doll or help by donating, visit joydollhospital.org.