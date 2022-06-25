In April, the Wildcat Battalion Marksmanship Team competed in The American Legion Northern Virginia Regional Championships in Centreville. Team 1 finished second among 12 teams. Cadets Angelina Govoni, Aleena Owens, Sameer Singh, along with team captain Mackenzie Kushner, advanced to compete at the 30th annual American Legion Virginia State Championships in May.
JROTC: Marksmanship team places second at regional championships
