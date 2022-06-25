 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JROTC: Marksmanship team places second at regional championships

Wildcat Battalion Marksmanship Team

In April, the Wildcat Battalion Marksmanship Team competed in The American Legion Northern Virginia Regional Championships in Centreville. Team 1 finished second among 12 teams. Cadets Angelina Govoni, Aleena Owens, Sameer Singh, along with team captain Mackenzie Kushner, advanced to compete at the 30th annual American Legion Virginia State Championships in May.

