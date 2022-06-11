 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JROTC: Wildcat Battalion excels at regional physical fitness competition

JROTC: Wildcat Battalion excels at regional physical fitness competition

Cadets from the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion traveled to the Admiral Halsey Academy in New Jersey to compete in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One 2022 Youth Physical Fitness competition

Cadets from the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion traveled to the Admiral Halsey Academy in New Jersey to compete in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One 2022 Youth Physical Fitness competition in March. The female team took first place overall, and the males second overall among the 16 high schools that competed. Individual standouts for the female team were Cadets Addysin Brown, Davia Hoover, Angelina Govoni and Mackenzie Kushner, who finished in fourth, seventh, 14th and 15th among 78 competitors. Individual standouts for the male team were Liam Crowley, Benjamin Meinert and Gabriel Wess, who finished third, 13th and 14th.

