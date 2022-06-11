Cadets from the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion traveled to the Admiral Halsey Academy in New Jersey to compete in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One 2022 Youth Physical Fitness competition in March. The female team took first place overall, and the males second overall among the 16 high schools that competed. Individual standouts for the female team were Cadets Addysin Brown, Davia Hoover, Angelina Govoni and Mackenzie Kushner, who finished in fourth, seventh, 14th and 15th among 78 competitors. Individual standouts for the male team were Liam Crowley, Benjamin Meinert and Gabriel Wess, who finished third, 13th and 14th.
JROTC: Wildcat Battalion excels at regional physical fitness competition
Dahlgren Museum is happy to return to public events after an extended amount of down time due to the pandemic, and several events are being planned at The Estate at White Hall.
Students from Stafford High School performed well at the 57th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference held in April in Virginia Beach.
The Rappahannock Choral Society has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Sabrina Van, a Massaponax High School graduate who will attend Princeton University this fall.
Nicholas Fronzo, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division AEGIS Program Director, was the distinguished lecturer for a joint meeting of the Project Management Institute and the International Council of System Engineers in April at Park Lane Tavern.
Members of the Newcomers and Old Friends Club have donated Jared Boxes, gift and graduation cards for homeless high school graduates, and helped sponsor the driving range at the food bank's golf tournament.
Roberta Schreiber and Rene Laws have received their next level Paul Harris pins.
For the first time in three years, University of Mary Washington will host hundreds of alumni for Reunion Weekend, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.
